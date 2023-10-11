PWPL asks community to thank ‘friends of library’ for its efforts

The Library's Development Director Heather Steltenpohl said the community is invited to stop by...
The Library's Development Director Heather Steltenpohl said the community is invited to stop by to sign a thank you card for the Friends(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette is celebrating National Friends of Libraries Week by accomplishing a milestone.

The Friends of the Library Used Bookstore has raised a record-setting $50,000. Organizers said they achieved this goal in the span of 12 months, and the money will go to support the library’s programs.

The Library’s Development Director Heather Steltenpohl said the community is invited to stop by to sign a thank you card for the Friends.

“They support our collections, our travel books, our large print collections, and in nearly every program that we hold, the Friends have helped in some way,” Steltenpohl said. “Either paying for a presenter or a film license or providing the supplies for the program, they purchase furniture for us that we wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise, they are an amazing group.”

Those interested in signing the card can find it near the Friends of the Library Used Book Store on the main level of the Library, located on Front Street in Marquette.

