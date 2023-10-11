Partridge Creek Farm brings Farm to School

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Middle Schoolers teamed up with Partridge Creek Farm for its fourth year of the National Farm to School Month Fundraiser.

Ishpeming 5th and 6th graders worked with Partridge Creek Farm to grow produce from their middle school garden and sell it to the community.

5th Grader Lucca Johnson says he loved making the stands as well as growing healthy food for the community.

“I really liked making the posters and making all the signs for it. We wanted to make sure everybody is eating healthy stuff and not junk food,” said Johnson.

The students have been working on the garden since the start of the school year. They were required to work and help maintain the garden every week.

5th Grade Teacher Morgan Miller says having this is the best learning style for the kids.

“I personally love hands-on learning because it is beneficial to me. I think that them actually getting to feel the things they are doing and see the things that they do and see how it affects the community is the best way to learn,” said Miller.

Students worked in groups and were required to create a business plan for their stand. Each group made unique flyers to put around town, posters for their stand, and had to price their goods. Partridge Creek Farm Executive Director May Tsupros says this kind of program teaches kids lessons they can use in everyday life.

“It helps create a passion for the environment. It helps them learn in new ways that hands-on learning is so profound. It really creates space outside the classroom for more critical thinking that is really engaging and exciting for the youth,” said Tsupros.

The Partridge Creek Farm fundraiser supports Farm to School programs in Ishpeming and continues until Oct. 31. To learn more, go to Partridge Creek Farm’s website.

