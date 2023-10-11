Nerds of Marquette to host Zombie Pub Crawl, Horrorball Saturday evening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zombie Pub Crawl and The Horrorball is coming to Downtown Marquette this Saturday.

The event, hosted by Nerds of Marquette, offers a night bustling with spooky seltzers, skeleton dances, and more Halloween festivities to usher in the approaching holiday.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with organizer Joel Seigel about what to expect from the event.

Joel Seigel, member of Nerds of Marquette, discusses zombie pub crawls and ghastly dance parties.

Check-in/registration for Zombie Pub Crawl and will occur at Kognisjon Bryggeri from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. Participants must be 21 years old or older. All are encouraged to come dressed as a zombie or any other festive character. The herd of undead drinkers will stalk several bars throughout the night, including Superior Culture, Blossom Bird Bubble, and the Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The pub crawl will conclude at the Masonic building at 128 W. Washington St. around 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., where a lively Halloween-themed dance party will commence.

Joel Seigel previews what the 2nd annual Horrorball has in store, from drinks, music, to contests.

The Horrorball will include a lively dance floor with Halloween classics sounding over the speakers and welcomes all partiers 18 years old and over to participate. Four Swords Retro Club will also provide a custom arcade with a variety of old-school horror video games. Costume contests will also be held, with special prizes supplied by local businesses. Chef Angela’s Culinary Adventure will provide food and refreshments. The dance will conclude around 11:00 p.m.

You can purchase your ticket for the events by clicking here.

