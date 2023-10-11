Negaunee Regional Communications Center officially opens

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dispatchers who serve six Upper Michigan counties just got an upgrade.

The new Negaunee Regional Communications Center celebrated its opening on Wednesday. It is located within the newly expanded Michigan State Police Negaunee Post on US-41.

Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said the $4 million center allows dispatchers to work more efficiently.

“We’re in a building that is much larger that can accommodate several dispatchers at one time,” Giannunzio said. “The technology in this building is state of the art, it’s second to none, and we didn’t have that in the old facility.”

Giannunzio said the new facility is 10 times larger than the old facility in the post. He said the upgrade was needed.

“It was pretty cramped in there,” Giannunzio said. “Low ceilings, wires all over the place because that building is very old for a dispatch center and as we know, technology increases exponentially, so it could not handle the amount of technology that a dispatch center like this has.”

Along with the work improvements, the center also has added a resilience room to allow dispatchers to de-stress. Giannunzio said it’s important to acknowledge the stress dispatchers go through.

“We don’t realize that there’s somebody taking that call before [first responders] even get there and that’s our 911 dispatchers,” Giannunzio said. “They’re the first ones that start the chain of events in a first response.”

Dispatcher Myles Moncalieri worked as a dispatcher in the previous center. He said the new facility is a night and day difference.

“It’s been awesome,” Moncalieri said. “Moving to a building that has all new technology, a larger space, very large updates, it’s been very nice.”

Giannunzio also said the center is looking for more dispatchers. Click here to learn more.

