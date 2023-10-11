Michigamme Township Supervisor resigns, cites disagreement with board

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigamme Township Supervisor Rhonda Boshears has resigned, citing disagreement with the township board.

Boshears’ resignation took effect Monday, at the conclusion of the township board meeting where she submitted her resignation. In the letter, she states she made the decision to relinquish her role because “certain board members” have “personal agendas.”

“As a result, there has been discord and distrust among the board members and the residents of this community - and rightly so,” Boshears said in her resignation letter. “Despite efforts to get the members to consider what is best for the community when making decisions, there are personal agendas that have been put first and foremost by some board members and this has created several issues with the board’s ability to govern appropriately.”

Boshears’ resignation from Township Supervisor comes on the heels of Township Clerk Neil Hanson leaving his position, after submitting a letter of resignation in August in which he stated his final day as clerk would be Oct. 1.

In fact, Boshears also cited the board’s conduct in appointing a new township clerk amongst the reasons for her resignation.

When TV6 last reported on the clerk’s resignation and the Township Board’s next steps, the board was to hold a special meeting on Sept. 26 to discuss who would fill Hanson’s seat— and if the seat remained vacant for 45 days, there was to be a special election to decide on a new clerk.

Meeting minutes from the Sept. 26 special meeting show that the board nominated three separate candidates for the clerk’s position. However, votes were split for each candidate, as Hanson was not allowed to vote. As a result, no action was taken.

The agenda for Monday’s board meeting listed filling the clerk position under continuing business, but meeting minutes are not yet available. However, it was during that meeting when Boshear submitted her resignation, citing the board’s conduct in replacing Hanson.

She stated, “This board had the opportunity to appoint a Clerk who would have been a great asset to this community, but they chose to nominate unqualified individuals whose personal agendas align with their own.”

TV6 called the township office and emailed the township’s administrative address to reach the board members, but has not yet heard back.

