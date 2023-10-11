Meijer customers keep 10 million pounds of food from landfills

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer customers nation-wide have helped divert 10 million pounds of food waste from landfills through the use of an app.

The app is called Flashfood. It allows customers to purchase foods that are considered ‘not fit’ to sell in the store.

Meat, deli, bakery and dairy items are 50% off on the app. Mixed produce and vegetables are sold at $5 a box.

Escanaba Meijer store director Shane Forshey said, the app helps avoid unnecessary waste.

“We look at items that are great for Flashfood because they’re still a quality product, but maybe not the prime product that we want to sell at full price,” Forshey said. “So that allows us to not only divert from landfills but give the opportunity for a customer to purchase a great quality product at half the price that it would have been normally.”

The Flashfood fridge is in the customer service area of the Escanaba Meijer. Once the customer purchases the food on the app, they go to the fridge in customer service, find their item and go to the desk. There, a customer service representative will verify the purchase.

Forshey said, available food on the app changes daily and everyone is eligible to participate in the program.

