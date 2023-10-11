Meijer customers keep 10 million pounds of food from landfills

The Flashfood app has helped Meijer divert 10 million pounds of food away from landfills and...
The Flashfood app has helped Meijer divert 10 million pounds of food away from landfills and into the hands of consumers.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer customers nation-wide have helped divert 10 million pounds of food waste from landfills through the use of an app.

The app is called Flashfood. It allows customers to purchase foods that are considered ‘not fit’ to sell in the store.

Meat, deli, bakery and dairy items are 50% off on the app. Mixed produce and vegetables are sold at $5 a box.

Escanaba Meijer store director Shane Forshey said, the app helps avoid unnecessary waste.

“We look at items that are great for Flashfood because they’re still a quality product, but maybe not the prime product that we want to sell at full price,” Forshey said. “So that allows us to not only divert from landfills but give the opportunity for a customer to purchase a great quality product at half the price that it would have been normally.”

The Flashfood fridge is in the customer service area of the Escanaba Meijer. Once the customer purchases the food on the app, they go to the fridge in customer service, find their item and go to the desk. There, a customer service representative will verify the purchase.

Forshey said, available food on the app changes daily and everyone is eligible to participate in the program.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America to visit Alger and Marquette County Wednesday
Chatham and KI Sawyer will both host Feeding America distribution events on Wednesday
Feeding America distribution events scheduled for Wednesday
Photo courtesy: City of Marquette
City of Marquette to draft ballot measures for city charter amendments
Rendering of the indigenous art installation to be created by Artist Jason Quigno
Marquette City Commission approves indigenous public art installation