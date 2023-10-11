Maurices offering personal styling sessions

Check out Tia and Elizabeth’s Fashion Fun Day on Upper Michigan Today.
Averi Fier and Amy Burdick join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Averi Fier and Amy Burdick join Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A clothing store in the Westwood Mall wants to help you find your perfect outfit.

Maurices offers personalized style consultations and fashion fun days with friends to help you get out of your comfort zone, and into something you’ve never worn before but may end up loving.

Upper Michigan Today took the show on the road to Marquette Township for its own fashion fun day with friends!

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Store Leader Amy Burdick and Assistant Manager Averi Fier about this service and what Maurices has to offer, before getting styled by the two fashion consultants.

Elizabeth and Tia chat with Maurices Store Leader Amy Burdick about what's in store at the Westwood Mall.
How to book a style consultation/fashion fun day at Maurices in the Westwood Mall.

Booking your fashion fun day with friends comes with perks, as all shoppers will receive a special discount on their total purchase.

You can book your personal styling session by calling Maurices at (906) 228-3808.

Maurices is participating in the Westwood Mall Ladies Night on November 15 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

