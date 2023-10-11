Marquette Public Works prepares city for winter season

Fire hydrant in Marquette that has been prepared for winter
Fire hydrant in Marquette that has been prepared for winter(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Public Works Department will drain nearly 1,000 fire hydrants and close most public restrooms in the next few weeks.

These tasks are being performed to winterize the city. Despite the chilly stretch we’ve seen lately, Tim Smith, a utility inspector for the water department said it has been a normal year for winterizing.

“It’s basically general maintenance. We usually start just before October and try to get them all caught up because it does take quite a while to do that many hydrants. Of course, they’re all over town and spread out all over, so we’re about on normal schedule with it right now,” Smith said.

Most public park facilities like the restrooms and the fountain at Harlow Park will be shut down for the season. Facilities Inspector Chris Tracey said other key winterizing preparations will be made at the start of November.

“Our campground closes down next week and that’s usually a three- or four-day process to get that set up. November 1st, our marinas close down, so we won’t be able to winterize them until after that point,” Tracey said.

Smith said after the city has been fully winterized, the public works will focus their efforts on fall cleanup. Curbside brush collection starts October 23rd.

“Fall clean up is like 3 to 4 weeks before we get all the brush and leaves done. About three to four weeks for that and we always hope we can get it before the snow comes,” Smith said.

Tracey said restrooms at Presque Isle and McCarty’s Cove will remain open year-round. After the fall cleanup, efforts will go toward getting the plows ready for the snowy season.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney

Latest News

A row of bikes with some on sale at Lakeshore Bike
Marquette bike shop welcomes new business partner
Short-lived sunny break later Thursday before a Central Plains system brings rain, strong wind...
Gradual sunshine Thursday before rain, winds ramp up to the weekend
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
The shelter hopes to build a new building with the money.
Alger County Animal shelter raises nearly $9K at fundraiser