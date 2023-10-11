Marquette Public Works prepares city for winter season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Public Works Department will drain nearly 1,000 fire hydrants and close most public restrooms in the next few weeks.

These tasks are being performed to winterize the city. Despite the chilly stretch we’ve seen lately, Tim Smith, a utility inspector for the water department said it has been a normal year for winterizing.

“It’s basically general maintenance. We usually start just before October and try to get them all caught up because it does take quite a while to do that many hydrants. Of course, they’re all over town and spread out all over, so we’re about on normal schedule with it right now,” Smith said.

Most public park facilities like the restrooms and the fountain at Harlow Park will be shut down for the season. Facilities Inspector Chris Tracey said other key winterizing preparations will be made at the start of November.

“Our campground closes down next week and that’s usually a three- or four-day process to get that set up. November 1st, our marinas close down, so we won’t be able to winterize them until after that point,” Tracey said.

Smith said after the city has been fully winterized, the public works will focus their efforts on fall cleanup. Curbside brush collection starts October 23rd.

“Fall clean up is like 3 to 4 weeks before we get all the brush and leaves done. About three to four weeks for that and we always hope we can get it before the snow comes,” Smith said.

Tracey said restrooms at Presque Isle and McCarty’s Cove will remain open year-round. After the fall cleanup, efforts will go toward getting the plows ready for the snowy season.

