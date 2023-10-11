Marquette City Commission approves indigenous public art installation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a contract for an indigenous, public art installation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Marquette public art commission chose Michigan Native and Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Member Jason Quigno to create the art piece.

The work will have seven stone sculptures in a circle around a bench, which is based on the seven grandfather teachings of the Anishinaabe tribe.

The art installation will sit at the entrance of the renovated Founder’s Landing pier, along Marquette’s upcoming cultural trail.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said this sculpture is meant to highlight Upper Michigan’s indigenous culture and history.

“What this is going to be is really supporting that cultural trail but then also really touching on the historic parts of what our community is founded on,” Kovacs explained. “It’s going to be something that is state-of-the-art but then also really unique to our area.”

The project will cost $70,000. The city said $40,000 of the cost will be paid for with a grant from the Native American Heritage Fund and the National Endowment for the Arts.

