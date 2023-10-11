Marquette bike shop welcomes new business partner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bike store is celebrating an anniversary and welcoming a new business partner.

Lakeshore Bike has been open for 35 years and is celebrating the occasion with a sale. The store is also welcoming its new Co-owner Jacob Douglas who has previously been the manager. Both of the owners thanked the community for supporting the business for this long.

“I opened up in 1988 when mountain biking and stuff was kind of in its infancy around here. It had been going on for a while, but we didn’t have any trail organization back then. We didn’t have designated mountain bike trails. So people were just getting on bikes and riding in the woods,” Co-owner Matt Calcaterra said.

“Absolutely love being in the community working on bikes. Also, helping people get on awesome products, spreading my love of the sport with other people and I want to keep doing that. So that’s my primary reasoning behind becoming a new partner here,” Douglas said.

The sale at Lakeshore Bike will wrap up on Oct. 21.

