Man tries to kill his 90-year-old wife to end her suffering, police say

Kentucky police say Seymour Taffler, 96, has been arrested for attempting to kill his wife. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky police are investigating an attempted murder between a husband and wife in Madison County.

According to the Berea Police Department, Seymour Taffler, 96, was caught trying to kill his 90-year-old wife last Friday.

Police said he told them he was trying to end her suffering as she has been living with dementia.

Taffler also reportedly told police that he was planning on taking his own life.

Officers said the incident started when they were called to a home regarding a possible domestic violence situation. When they arrived, the couple’s daughter told them that her father had just “snapped.”

She told the police that she wasn’t completely sure what happened, but she found her father standing over her mother, Elaine Taffler, while attempting to smother her.

Two caregivers at the home also told police that Seymour Taffler was trying to smother the woman for about 20 minutes.

Seymour Taffler told officers that he did try to smother his wife because they do not have long to live and she told him that she was ready to die, police said.

The 96-year-old was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Elaine Taffler was taken to the hospital after the incident, but her condition wasn’t immediately shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ

Latest News

FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Fraud trial: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
The committee members are Mayor Dave Kangas, Danny Hill, Joni Gleason, Tom St Aubin, Dale...
Negaunee’s Special Committee on Economic Impacts of Recreational Trails members announced
On Tuesday, the Negaunee City and Negaunee Township fire departments were at Lakeview...
Negaunee Fire Departments educate Lakeview Elementary students on fire prevention
You can donate winter coats, hats, and gloves until Oct. 31. The clothes will then be set up in...
Bundle Up MQT seeks winter clothing donations
Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said construction on both projects won’t begin until next...
Marquette prepares for Vault Marquette project, Chamber of Commerce building revitalization after grant announcement