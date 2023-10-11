Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids trails have been rededicated

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In 2018, the Father’s Day flood took out the Maasto Hiihto bridges, closing off trails in Hancock.

After five years, the bridges are open again. The building process took two years of work from local contractors. The bridges were funded through an $800,000 FEMA fund.

On Tuesday, the Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids trails were rededicated. Mayor of Hancock Kurt Rickard said these trails are a major recreational spot for the Keweenaw.

“A lot of people come from outside the area to visit these trails both in the summer and especially in the winter. Cross-country skiing is a huge recreation item in this part of the country. We get a lot of visitors that come here to do that,” said Rickard.

Rickard said while he didn’t have the chance to explore the paths before the flood, he wanted to make sure they were available to the public.

