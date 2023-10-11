Lakeview Elementary hosts ‘Laps for Lakeview’

Lakeview Elementary students run 'Laps for Lakeview.'
Lakeview Elementary students run 'Laps for Lakeview.'(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary mixed fitness with fundraising on Wednesday.

It was the school’s annual ‘Laps for Lakeview’ fundraiser. Students walked, jogged, and ran laps around the school to “earn” their donations. All the money raised from the event will go back to students for field trips and upgrades to the school’s playground.

Lakeview’s principal says the community has really stepped up to help the school this year.

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity of the community,” said Heather Holman, Lakeview Elementary principal. “We have far surpassed our previous totals. We’re really, really excited this year at how this fundraiser did for us.”

So far, the school has raised nearly $15,000 from the event, but you can still donate until Friday. Here are the instructions to donate.

