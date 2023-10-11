KHS Key Club hosts Happy Health Day

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Kingsford High School students spent time learning about their health Wednesday.

The Happy Healthy Day, organized by the school’s Key Club, brought together 10 health specialists from across Dickinson County to inform students about health strategies and resources.

KHS Key Club President Madeline Boehmer says the goal is to educate students on the ‘Health Triangle’.

“The health triangle is basically a triangle that shows how health is a balance,” said Boehmer. “So at the top and each three corners there is physical health, mental health and social health, and today we try to touch on every topic.”

Boehmer says she hopes the event can get more students excited about health.

“People that just walked in here to pick up papers or something are like, what the heck is going on?” said Boehmer. “So hopefully people get more interested in this and it’s something we can do next year.”

KHS Educator and Key Club Advisor Leah Rankin says a student-led event can better engage teens.

“The students have a pulse on what they need,” said Rankin. “I would like to say that I would be able to choose for them, but the reality is that I’m not in their age group. So, because a student helped pick all the speakers today, I think it really spoke to the needs that they see.”

Almost 130 Kingsford High School sophomores attended the event.

