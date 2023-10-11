Ishpeming library provides free library cards

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Humboldt Township Hall and the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library partnered to promote the library on Wednesday.

In addition to the city of Ishpeming, the Ishpeming library offers services to the townships of Ishpeming, Champion, Humboldt, Ely and Tildon. Wednesday’s event was focused on making sure everyone living in those areas can sign up for a free library card.

Librarian Nicole Johnson said her goal is to get more people involved with the library through community outreach.

“It’s important that more people have library cards in our community so that they know what resources are available to them. We provide, obviously, physical books, and e-books, audiobooks and large print copies of books. Then we also have downloadable e-books and audiobooks,” said Johnson.

Johnson also says the best way to get more information about what the library offers is to come swing by.

