Iron County Board of Commissioners drafts 911 dispatch millage

By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Board of Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday evening.

Board members discussed a millage to fund the 911 Central Dispatch. The millage is set to be voted on in February.

Iron County 911 Central Dispatch Director Ashley Schmidt says she hopes for public support.

“If the public votes for the millage and approves it, it pretty much shows the county board that they want us to stay here and the county doesn’t need to continue looking to outsource us,” said Schmidt.

Board Chair Mark Stauber suggested a millage of $1.25 million. Commissioner Mike Stafford suggested that the millage be split into two votes, a $1 million millage marked as a renewal and another $250,000 millage to be to be earmarked for specific uses.

The board made a motion to split the millage, which passed unanimously. None of the Board Commissioners responded to comment.

The final wording of the millages will be available at the next Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 14.

