Houghton County shows support for Snowbelt Transit Commission

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a resolution showing support for the creation of the Snowbelt Transit Commission.

The commission is a joint effort being put together by Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. If formed, the commission would aim to preserve and acquire the out-of-service rail line running from the Michigan/Wisconsin border to White Pine.

“There’s been an ongoing effort to try and at least retain rail service, but this is taking it a step further,” said County Board Chair Tom Tikkanen. “To not only retain and reacquire some of those rail lines but also to expand it in support of the proposed copper mines in both of those counties.”

The resolution states that the economy of the western U.P. has been ‘devastated,’ and companies are not coming to the area due to an insufficient logistical network. Both counties said they believe that preserving the rail line could lead to economic growth, such as assisting the area’s logging industry.

Another focus of the commission would be nurturing tourism.

According to the resolution, the commission would also focus on maintaining multi-use trails in the western U.P. to support tourism and future growth.

“They are working very closely with trail organizations,” continued Tikkanen. “They feel that reacquiring or improving these rail lines will actually enhance the opportunities for recreational trails and motorized trails.”

According to Houghton County Administrator Ben Larson, supporting this commission also offers potential opportunities for rail lines to return to Houghton County.

“We obviously don’t have a lot of railroad traffic here,” said Larson. “But we do have it in neighboring counties, and certainly, this is a chance to keep the door open.”

