Houghton County shows support for Snowbelt Transit Commission

The commission would aim to preserve and acquire the out-of-service rail line running from the...
The commission would aim to preserve and acquire the out-of-service rail line running from the Michigan/Wisconsin border to White Pine, as well as maintain trails for tourist and resident use.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a resolution showing support for the creation of the Snowbelt Transit Commission.

The commission is a joint effort being put together by Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. If formed, the commission would aim to preserve and acquire the out-of-service rail line running from the Michigan/Wisconsin border to White Pine.

“There’s been an ongoing effort to try and at least retain rail service, but this is taking it a step further,” said County Board Chair Tom Tikkanen. “To not only retain and reacquire some of those rail lines but also to expand it in support of the proposed copper mines in both of those counties.”

The resolution states that the economy of the western U.P. has been ‘devastated,’ and companies are not coming to the area due to an insufficient logistical network. Both counties said they believe that preserving the rail line could lead to economic growth, such as assisting the area’s logging industry.

Another focus of the commission would be nurturing tourism.

According to the resolution, the commission would also focus on maintaining multi-use trails in the western U.P. to support tourism and future growth.

“They are working very closely with trail organizations,” continued Tikkanen. “They feel that reacquiring or improving these rail lines will actually enhance the opportunities for recreational trails and motorized trails.”

According to Houghton County Administrator Ben Larson, supporting this commission also offers potential opportunities for rail lines to return to Houghton County.

“We obviously don’t have a lot of railroad traffic here,” said Larson. “But we do have it in neighboring counties, and certainly, this is a chance to keep the door open.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ

Latest News

The Iron County Board of Commissioners had a meeting this evening where they discussed a...
Iron County Board of Commissioners drafts 911 dispatch millage
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
Maasto Hiitho Bridges are rededicated after the 2018 Father's Day flood
Maasto Hiihto and Churning Rapids trails have been rededicated
Temple Jacob
Emotions of war in Israel hit close to home in Hancock