Gradual sunshine Thursday before rain, winds ramp up to the weekend

The persistent Eastern Ontario system has finally progressed eastward towards the Northwestern Atlantic, resulting in a drier but brief sunny break later Thursday in the U.P. A moisture-rich system then approaches from the Central Plains, whipping up moderate to heavy rain (mainly over the southwestern portions of the U.P.) and gale-force winds into the weekend.

Showers, winds subside next week as a stout Canadian Shield high builds towards the U.P. and the Great Lakes Region -- more sunshine, seasonal temperatures to follow next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect rain, plus patchy drizzle and inland frost in the morning; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Lower 40s (colder inland)

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with spotty showers, tapering off late afternoon; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds with moderate to heavy rain into the afternoon, mainly south/along WI border; easterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain gradually dwindling late; northeasterly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, tapering late; northeast winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, patchy drizzle early then tapering off late

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 40s/50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

