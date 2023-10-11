German couple travels to Michigan, celebrates wedding at McDonald’s

CROSWELL, Mich. (WNEM) - A couple hailing from Munich, Germany travelled to Croswell, Michigan on Sunday to celebrate their wedding with a meal at McDonald’s.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Mike and Kathi Haller got married at the Lake Huron Lodge in Lexington, made a pit-stop in Croswell to share their first meal as newlyweds under the Golden Arches, followed by a reception with friends and family, most of whom flew in from Germany.

Autoplay Caption

Mike and Kathi are McDonald’s mega fans and world travelers, so after they got engaged they set out to have the ultimate “United States” wedding day.

“We love McDonald’s. I think that that is clear,” said Mike. “Every country we visit has its own unique burger or meal, so we like to try everything. We’ve been to McDonald’s in Japan, Israel, Italy, all over Europe and it’s always fun because you have your standard meal that always feels home anywhere you are.”

The “unforgettable experience” was organized by the Croswell location’s Owner/Operator Brian Dickendesher and his staff.

“Just to have the opportunity to do something different for these people from a different part of the world, it’s just wholesome,” said Dickendesher. “Having our customers see how much we are willing to do for anybody, it’s good for McDonald’s and good for our community. Any opportunity to do things like this is something we don’t take lightly.”

Adorned in their wedding attire, the newlyweds shared a classic McDonald’s meal: cheeseburger, fries, McNuggets, and Coca-Colas.

A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's. (McDonald's)

The highlight of the McDonald’s-themed celebration was the drive-thru experience: Mike and Kathi rolled up to the restaurant in a McDonald’s Ford Mustang. The couple and their guests were also visited by the character Grimace, who joined in on the festivities.

“I think when someone asks me about my favorite part of the wedding, one of the first things that will come up is McDonald’s,” Kathi said. “The experience we had there was so unique and special. The next time I’m at a McDonald’s, I will have these memories with me.”

The newlyweds left with multiple McDonald’s-themed gifts including:

A retro McDonald’s tie that Mike wore to the reception

A McDonald’s wallet

McDonald’s luggage tags

A McDonald’s photo frame to remember their special day

The guests didn’t leave empty handed either, as they were gifted a deck of McDonald’s playing cards to commemorate the event.

A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's. (McDonald's)

For the honeymoon, the newlyweds will be travelling across the United States from the Midwest and Northeast, which includes a stop in Washington D.C.

Mike and Kathi first visited the Croswell area in 2016 after connecting with a family friend who lives in the area.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.