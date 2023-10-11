Former WLUC-TV general manager remembered

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A former general manager of WLUC-TV has died.

Larry Busse was the station’s GM from Dec. 1973 until Sept. 1975.

He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame. According to the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website, Busse’s broadcast career began in 1961 as Farm Director at WBAY-TV in Green Bay. In 1965, he joined the sales department of WLUK-TV in Green Bay, starting a 19-year tenure with the Post Corporation, which owned WLUC-TV.

Busse was 87 years old.

