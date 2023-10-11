Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop

Cheyenne Hill
Cheyenne Hill(Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic stop for a vehicle suspected to be involved in the theft of firewood from a Forsyth Township campground led to the arrest of an Indiana homicide suspect.

On Sept. 16, Forsyth Township Police Department (FTPD) was alerted to a report of firewood theft from Forysth Township Tourist Park Campground. Police received video surveillance of the crime, which also provided a vehicle description.

According to investigators, later in the day while on patrol, an FTPD officer conducted a traffic stop after observing the matching vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Cheyenne Hill of Bedford, Indiana, was found to have a valid, extraditable warrant for her arrest for Child Neglect Causing Death to a 20-month-old child, a felony.

Hill was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail and extradited back to Lawrence County, Indiana to face charges. According to Indiana’s online court documents, he is scheduled for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2024.

