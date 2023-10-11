Feeding America to visit Alger and Marquette County Wednesday

Chatham and KI Sawyer will both host Feeding America distribution events on Wednesday
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to host two distribution events on Wednesday.

The first pantry is located at the Alger County Fairgrounds in Chatham. Food distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The second pantry is at KI Sawyer, at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C and Third Street. Distribution there begins at noon Eastern time.

For those who are unable to attend and need someone to stand in for you, that person must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

Both of these pantries are drive-thru events, please stay in your car.



