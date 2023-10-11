Emotions of war in Israel hit close to home in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Israel declared war against Hamas on Monday. Fighting between the two sides has continued.

Aid groups warned Tuesday that supplies were running out at hospitals overwhelmed by the wounded. The war has claimed at least 1900 lives on both sides as of Tuesday and is expected to escalate. Israel has said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding about 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

The emotions felt around the world for Israel also reach the U.P. In Hancock, Vice President of Temple Jacob David Holden says his congregation is concerned.

“Anxious, I have many friends who have family in Israel and friends in Israel and I am concerned for their safety. For the congregants here, there is anger and there is concern,” said Holden.

Holden also says he is in the process of discussing how to find a way for Temple Jacob to show its support towards Israel. He also says right now, the best things people can do are let their federal lawmakers know how they feel about supporting Israel and show their emotions.

“Speaking with friends is probably the best thing that you can do. Speak with people and not bottle it up, to make your concerns known to the people you care and love about,” said Holden.

Holden also said as people learn more about the war in Israel, they should be wise with next steps.

“As we approach this, to approach this with intelligence, with passion, and compassion. To make sure when we are taking a perspective to not paint our adversary with the worst of their behaviors and paint our allies with the best of ours,” said Holden.

Holden also said that those who are looking to help can reach out to Temple Jacob.

