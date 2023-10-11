Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney

Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as primary legal civil counsel(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - At Tuesday’s Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting, Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman told the board that the law required them to give a reason on record why they removed her as the county’s primary legal counsel.

On Sept. 19, Chair David Moyle suggested replacing Wickman with Municipal Attorney Scott Graham as the county’s primary legal counsel. The decision reversed what the board had agreed on only two weeks prior, which kept Wickman as primary.

The motion passed 3-2, with Commissioners Moyle, Barron and Peterson voting yes, and Commissioners Viau and Malnar voting no.

Moyle said he made the suggestion because Wickman is too busy.

“Our prosecutor did a lot of good stuff for us. She did what we asked her to do,” Moyle said. “But she also has a full plate with her office.”

Wickman disagreed with Moyle’s assumption that she’s too busy to do what the county might need.

“I know there were some excuses or reasoning thrown out that our office is very busy. We are very busy,” Wickman said. “If we wanted out, we would ask to be out. We don’t want out, because I do feel like this is in the best interest of the people of Delta County for our office to remain involved. And, so, it starts raising some questions, [such as] why they don’t want me involved, why they don’t want me there.”

Moyle said he did what he thought was best.

“Clearly, I think she was not happy with the decision,” he said. “It was not about personalities for me. It was about providing the county with the best service possible in that specific area.”

Wickman said, whatever the reason, it needed to be put on record because it’s the law. She referenced statutes MCL 49.71 and MCL 49.72.

“There’s case law, as well as reading that first statute, 49.71. You must put on the record a reason for me not being civil counsel,” she said. “I have yet to hear a reason for that.”

After hearing from Wickman, the board decided to table other civil counsel items on the agenda until further discussion can be held.

