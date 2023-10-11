City of Marquette to draft ballot measures for city charter amendments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to draft ballot measures for six proposed amendments to the city’s charter at Tuesday’s meeting.

If passed by voters, one of these six charter amendments would remove the August primary election for Marquette city elections. This would let all approved candidates for a city election move directly to the November ballot.

Another one of the charter amendments would remove the term limit for people serving on a city volunteer board or committee.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said this term limit removal would not apply to elected positions, like city commissioner.

“Currently the language says that you can serve for six consecutive years and then you essentially have to take a break before you can be reappointed by the commission,” Whitney explained. “This would remove that requirement, allow you to serve consecutively for additional years and hopefully help us fill out some of those boards and committees that we have vacancies on.”

Whitney added that the commission will first have to approve the drafted ballot measures before they can go on the ballot.

Whitney said he expects the commission to vote on these ballot measures in early 2024 and the measures to be on the November 2024 ballot.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.