Carla’s Restaurant and Lake Shore Motel owners discuss anniversary of fire, future plans

Co-Owner Carla Engle says they are planning on setting up a smaller operation, and thanks the...
Co-Owner Carla Engle says they are planning on setting up a smaller operation, and thanks the community for their support this past year(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There are new plans in the making for Carla’s Restaurant and the Lake Shore Motel, a landmark business to Keweenaw Bay residents and visitors.

“We have plans in the back of our head to rebuild,” said Motel and Restaurant Co-Owner Carla Engle. “It will be smaller, but we need a motel office. Right now, we need a motel office. We’ve been operating out of the laundry room, and we still have our liquor license. So, with those two things in mind, we have a plan for another building to go up.”

For nearly 45 years, the restaurant and motel were staples of the Keweenaw Bay landscape. That was until last year, when a fire broke out in the restaurant at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, destroying it. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

In the wake of the fire, Carla recalls how the community came together to offer their support.

“They wanted to do a GoFundMe page, but we didn’t think that was appropriate,” continued Engle. “Everyone wants us to rebuild, and everyone’s been really supportive.”

Following the fire, the motel was closed due to water concerns and frozen pipe repairs following the winter. According to the owners, the motel was reopened in late summer, with eight of its 10 rooms now available for use.

However, the motel and restaurant are not the only businesses managed by the owners. The Cozy Inn and The Bear Paw Inn in Three Lakes are also operated by the Engles. As of last week, the Bear’s Den Bar and Grill has joined them in operation.

“It’s been there a long time,” said Co-Owner Doug Engle. “It was Stump’s before it was the Snowshoe Inn, and we’ve added a little more food than they usually have, and we’re real happy with it, and we’re just going to try and make that place go.”

According to the Engles, the new Keweenaw Bay operation will include a different menu. They are planning to begin work on it in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Gov. Whitmer announced ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign
8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney

Latest News

NASA asteroid sample contains building blocks of life including carbon, water; Trending Topics:...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/11/2023
Upper Peninsula Health Plan brings people all over the U.P. to their appointments.
Upper Peninsula Health Plan seeks volunteer drivers
Eight-month-old, Alana Price, was traveling as a rear passenger restrained in a child safety...
8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Short-lived sunny break later Thursday before a Central Plains system brings rain, strong wind...
Gradual sunshine Thursday before rain, winds ramp up to the weekend
Fire hydrant in Marquette that has been prepared for winter
Marquette Public Works prepares city for winter season