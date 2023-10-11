Carla’s Restaurant and Lake Shore Motel owners discuss anniversary of fire, future plans

KEWEENAW BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There are new plans in the making for Carla’s Restaurant and the Lake Shore Motel, a landmark business to Keweenaw Bay residents and visitors.

“We have plans in the back of our head to rebuild,” said Motel and Restaurant Co-Owner Carla Engle. “It will be smaller, but we need a motel office. Right now, we need a motel office. We’ve been operating out of the laundry room, and we still have our liquor license. So, with those two things in mind, we have a plan for another building to go up.”

For nearly 45 years, the restaurant and motel were staples of the Keweenaw Bay landscape. That was until last year, when a fire broke out in the restaurant at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, destroying it. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

In the wake of the fire, Carla recalls how the community came together to offer their support.

“They wanted to do a GoFundMe page, but we didn’t think that was appropriate,” continued Engle. “Everyone wants us to rebuild, and everyone’s been really supportive.”

Following the fire, the motel was closed due to water concerns and frozen pipe repairs following the winter. According to the owners, the motel was reopened in late summer, with eight of its 10 rooms now available for use.

However, the motel and restaurant are not the only businesses managed by the owners. The Cozy Inn and The Bear Paw Inn in Three Lakes are also operated by the Engles. As of last week, the Bear’s Den Bar and Grill has joined them in operation.

“It’s been there a long time,” said Co-Owner Doug Engle. “It was Stump’s before it was the Snowshoe Inn, and we’ve added a little more food than they usually have, and we’re real happy with it, and we’re just going to try and make that place go.”

According to the Engles, the new Keweenaw Bay operation will include a different menu. They are planning to begin work on it in the spring.

