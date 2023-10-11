Brookridge Heights to host ‘Pink with a Purpose’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. senior living home is doing its part to fight breast cancer.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is hosting ‘Pink with a Purpose.’ The assisted living home will raffle off three pink Kate Spade handbags. All proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The drawing will be on Oct. 24 during a Pink with a Purpose Happy Hour from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be live music and pink food and cocktails. You do not need to be present to win.

Brookridge says the cause is personal for the assisted living home.

“A lot of our residents may have been affected by breast cancer at some point in their lives, as well as staff members and families – our community,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing. “It makes sense for us to help out in a way that is meaningful.”

You can get your raffle tickets at Brookridge or by calling (479) 439-5034.

