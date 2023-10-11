Baraga County EDC announces partnership with KBIC

The EDC will be working with KBIC businesses more closely to help encourage further growth through this partnership(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced a partnership with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) on Wednesday.

This was during the EDC’s annual community update at the Ojibwa Casino hotel conference room.

“We’re proud to share with you that the Baraga County EDC and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community will be signing a contract today,” said Baraga County EDC Treasurer Ethan Johnson. “In which the EDC will begin to work with and provide services for the KBIC community.”

The contract is worth $10,000. Additionally, the EDC’s mission statement has now been updated to include this change, stating the EDC is now a ‘public-private-tribal partnership.’

The EDC provides help to businesses in the county through services such as data and research and succession planning. While the EDC has helped KBIC businesses in the past, officials say its efforts will be heightened through this partnership.

“Now it will be more focused on helping tribal members with startup entrepreneurship help,” said Baraga County EDC Director of Business Development Mary Myers. “Then, if they are an existing business and they need assistance, we’ll be focusing more on that as well.”

The EDC encourages any county businesses in need of assistance to reach. Check out their website here.

