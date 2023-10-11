8-month-old girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - An 8-month-old girl was killed in a two-way vehicle crash last Friday in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle crash at Kamm Road in the Town of Grover at approximately 4:38 p.m. CT.

Investigators said a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Michael Galbraith of Coleman, Wisc. was traveling on Kamm Road when he stopped at a stop sign at US-41. Galbraith proceeded into the intersection and collided with a vehicle headed south driven by 30-year-old Cody Price of Oconto, Wisc.

Eight-month-old Alana Price was restrained in a child safety seat in the back seat of Cody Price’s vehicle. She was flown out for medical treatment and died on Oct.10.

Police did not include information about injuries sustained by Galbraith or Cody Price.

Police said failure to yield from a stop sign was a factor. However, the crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marinette County medical examiner.

Assisting Marinette County deputies at the scene were members of the Grover Porterfield Fire Department, Peshtigo Police Department, Bay Area Rescue, Marinette County Highway Department, and an off-duty member of the Marinette Fire Department.

According to authorities, this is the fourth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

