WATCH: UP universities celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at Indigenous People’s Day celebrations in the U.P., updates on an investigation into property thefts from grave sites in Dickinson County, opening day of the new KFC in Houghton and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 9, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

