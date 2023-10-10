UP dealership feeling effects of parts shortage amidst UAW strike

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the United Auto Workers’ strike continues its effects are being felt in the U.P.

While many think of dealerships like Team Chevrolet in Manistique as a place to buy cars, their role is also to repair them and get them back on the road. Owner Greg Bink says the strikes at part distribution plants have made it difficult for his dealership to do so.

“Right now, I probably have 10 cars sitting out back that are waiting for parts that we can access at this point in time. So those vehicles lay idle and you know, the customer has to try to make do with something else,” Bink said.

Dealerships like Team Chevrolet have gone from getting overnight delivery for new parts to weeks-long waiting periods.

Michigan State University Professor Jason Miller says the reason for these parts shortages is a disruption in the supply chain.

“What we’re starting to see is, okay, if this assembly plant is shut down that means a lot of parts suppliers that provide for that plant are going to be shut down,” Miller said.

Bink says his dealership has been working with others in the area to share as many parts as possible.

“Right now there’s a bottleneck there and like I said we need to do what we have to do to mitigate it and make it as small of an impact as possible, but you got to have parts to fix the cars that’s for sure,” Bink said.

Bink says he is also concerned about getting new cars on his lot.

“There’s stuff in the in the pipeline that’s being shipped and that’s still coming, but we have a lot of stuff. That’s what we call in system that’s being built right now and in certain plants that stuff is laying idle, so it’s not moving. So until that starts to happen we’re going to see that as an impact as well,” Bink said.

Bink says he hopes the workers reach a deal to end the strike soon so that they can get back to work and the dealership can get the parts they need to help their customers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.