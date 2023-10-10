Tribe members offer presentations at MTU for Indigenous People’s Day

Both presentations offered attendees the chance to look at the world through the perspectives of indigenous peoples.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two speakers held presentations on Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s campus on Monday for Indigenous People’s Day.

They were James Rattling Leaf, a Rosebud Sioux tribe member from South Dakota, and Michael Waasegiizhig Price of the Anishinaabe.

An Indigenous consultant and the Principal of the WOLAKOTA LAB, Rattling Leaf’s presentation focused on using Indigenous cultural intelligence to advance equity as the country changes in culture and technology. This included showing examples of what he has done over 25 years of experience developing relationships between tribes and other institutions, such as the U.S. government.

“I have three L’s: listen, learn and lead,” said Rattling Leaf. “Actually, four. Listen, learn, lead and love. We live in a divided world today. You see what’s happening in the world today. We do need those 4 L’s.”

Price also spoke about adapting to changes and crises through Anishinaabe perspectives in his presentation, such as connecting to the world around us. He says these extend to climate and biodiversity concerns.

“My talk was more about how we connect with the wolf, how we connect with the wild rice, how we connect with the water on more of a personal and spiritual standpoint,” said Price. “So, in other words, we don’t look at the wild rice as being a resource, we don’t look at the wolf as being a species. We look at them as being relatives, kinship to ourselves, and that gives us a different perspective on how we manage those resources that we so heavily depend upon.”

Price also notes how important Indigenous People’s Day is, and how it marks a sign of progress in the history between Indigenous peoples and the country.

“To see that Indigenous peoples have a nationally recognized day, I believe that goes to heal those connections between Indigenous peoples and this country,” added Price. “And it also gives us a chance today to talk about positive things that are going on in our communities and tribal communities.”

