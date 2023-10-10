Suspect in custody after Ironwood Area Schools responds to threat with lockdown

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Ironwood Area Schools went into a brief lockdown Tuesday due to a potential threat from a student.

According to a Facebook post, several law enforcement agencies responded and were able to locate and take the student into custody.

After securing the scene and concluding the initial investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat. The incident will be forwarded to the Gogebic County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Police did not release further details.

IAS wishes to thank all members of Ironwood Public Safety, Gogebic County Sheriffs, Michigan State Police, Hurley Police Department, Iron County Sheriffs Department, and any other Law Enforcement professionals for the rapid response and efficient resolution of the incident.

