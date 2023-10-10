Suspect in custody after Ironwood Area Schools responds to threat with lockdown

Lockers inside Luther L Wright school in Ironwood, MI.
Lockers inside Luther L Wright school in Ironwood, MI.(KBJR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Ironwood Area Schools went into a brief lockdown Tuesday due to a potential threat from a student.

According to a Facebook post, several law enforcement agencies responded and were able to locate and take the student into custody.

After securing the scene and concluding the initial investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat. The incident will be forwarded to the Gogebic County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Police did not release further details.

IAS wishes to thank all members of Ironwood Public Safety, Gogebic County Sheriffs, Michigan State Police, Hurley Police Department, Iron County Sheriffs Department, and any other Law Enforcement professionals for the rapid response and efficient resolution of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ

Latest News

Rain to taper off to a sunnier Thursday -- before a potentially soaking round towards the...
Another round of lake effect rain before brief sunnier break Thursday
Rain to taper off to a sunnier Thursday -- before a potentially soaking round towards the...
Another round of lake effect rain before brief sunnier break Thursday
Team Chevrolet is just one of many dealerships dealing with parts shortage.
UP dealership feeling effects of parts shortage amidst UAW strike
Mittens
Bundle Up MQT seeks winter clothing donations