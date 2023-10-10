People walk 90 miles for 5th Annual People of the Heart Water Walk

Throughout the walk, women lead while carrying a copper vessel filled with water, along with an...
Throughout the walk, women lead while carrying a copper vessel filled with water, along with an eagle staff.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Driving on US-41 between Chassell and Baraga on Monday, drivers may have noticed a group of people marching down the road.

This was the 5th Annual People of the Heart Water Walk, a three-day, 90-mile walk from the Copper Harbor to Baraga.

Water Walker Terri Swartz said the water walk is about staying aware of the cleanliness of the water.

“Our water is our life,” Swartz said. “Water is life. If we don’t have water, we can’t have our life, so we’re just trying to show people that we care about our water.”

Throughout the walk, women lead while carrying a water-filled copper vessel.

Organizer Kathleen Smith said, in Anishinaabe culture, the women are the ones that take care of the water.

“We are the ones that are the caregivers because we give that life,” Smith said. “We actually carry that within us as we have new life.”

Alongside the copper vessel, an eagle staff is carried for the duration of the walk.

Smith explained the eagle works as a protector. She said this job requires a balance of masculine and feminine.

“It’s not only the women that should step up and do this work,” Smith said. “It should be the men as well as we have that balance. When they come along, they’re our protectors, so they’re the eyes that can really look for us and keep us safe in a good way and let us know what’s going.”

Smith said everyone is welcome to attend the walk next year, regardless of where they come from.

“It’s a beautiful way of being able to come together and to really show the communities and bring the communities together,” Smith said.

The walk concluded Monday.

Click here to learn more about the People of the Heart Water Walkers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MSP reminds everyone to never share personal information with anyone you don't know and to...
Michigan State Police warn of new scam targeting gas customers
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage
Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools

Latest News

The Fire Station was the first of five recreational cannabis dispensaries to open in Menominee
City of Menominee now has 5 cannabis dispensaries open for business
Flowers, solar lights and even memorial plaques were stolen from graves at the Quinnesec...
Dickinson County Woman arrested for cemetery theft
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
Indigenous People's Day healing walk held at NMU
NMU celebrates Indigenous People’s Day