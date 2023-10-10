NMU’s Carbon Neutrality Task Force surveys students

The NMU Carbon Neutrality plan
The NMU Carbon Neutrality plan(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Carbon Neutrality organization’s aim is to help NMU achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The organization are asking students take an online survey to get feedback on ways to do this in a shorter amount of time.

One task force leader said this project has been in the works for two years.

“We are hosting two sessions that are virtual tomorrow and then another next Monday and next Thursday and another in-person information session like this. The idea is to make it a listening session and we want to know what people care about and what they are interested in,” said Sustainability Hub for Innovation and Environment (SHINE) Director Jessica Thompson.

For more information on the NMU Carbon Neutrality organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools
Customers waited as far back as 6 P.M. Sunday for their places in line, all hoping to be one of...
New KFC opens in Houghton, customers line up overnight for prize
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ

Latest News

Lakeview Elementary students get a lesson from a fire fighter on the equipment they use
Negaunee Fire Departments educate Lakeview Elementary students on fire prevention
The $50,000 grant was supplemented with contributions from the Land Bank Authority, Invest UP,...
Marquette County Land Bank Authority secures money for housing specialist
The climate crisis might be coming for your hoppy beer; Trending Topics: NMU presents Monty...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/10/2023
This Saturday, there is a public art tour at Father Marquette Park at 1 p.m. ET. It is free to...
Marquette celebrates National Arts, Humanities Month with art advocacy events