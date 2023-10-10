NMU’s Carbon Neutrality Task Force surveys students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Carbon Neutrality organization’s aim is to help NMU achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The organization are asking students take an online survey to get feedback on ways to do this in a shorter amount of time.

One task force leader said this project has been in the works for two years.

“We are hosting two sessions that are virtual tomorrow and then another next Monday and next Thursday and another in-person information session like this. The idea is to make it a listening session and we want to know what people care about and what they are interested in,” said Sustainability Hub for Innovation and Environment (SHINE) Director Jessica Thompson.

