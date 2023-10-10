Negaunee’s Special Committee on Economic Impacts of Recreational Trails members announced

IOHT Trailhead in Negaunee
IOHT Trailhead in Negaunee(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In June, the City of Negaunee established a Special Committee on Economic Impacts of Recreational Trails.

The committee will assess the condition of recreational trail systems in Negaunee and suggest repairs, trail upgrades, and new trails. It will also assess the economic impact of these trails and suggest amenity improvements to draw trail users to downtown Negaunee.

Monday, City Manager Nate Heffron appointed seven members to the committee.

“We want to have good representation through these seven different members,” said Heffron. “They’re going to be able to assess these trails easily and give us feedback because these are the professional organizations or volunteers that maintain or make these trails or use these trails on a regular basis.”

The committee members are Mayor Dave Kangas, Danny Hill from the mountain bike community, Joni Gleason from the horseback riding community, Tom St Aubin from the snowmobiling community, Dale Rodgers from the ORV community, Bob Hendrickson from the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Authority, and Jon Becker from a downtown Negaunee business.

