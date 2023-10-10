Negaunee Fire Departments educate Lakeview Elementary students on fire prevention

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of fire prevention week, fire departments nationwide educate students on ways to prevent fires.

On Tuesday, the Negaunee City and Negaunee Township Fire Departments were at Lakeview Elementary School doing just that. The departments had a simulated a smoke house for second-grade students to practice how to get out of a building that’s on fire.

Negaunee City Fire Department Secretary and Firefighter Mason Tompkins said this year’s theme is cooking safety.

“We explained that if you’re not helping an adult, you should stay at least three feet from a cooking source, whether it’s a grill or stove, whatever the case is,” Tompkins said. “We always make sure their working with a clean surface and making sure the handles are pointed back. Also, different ways on how to put out grease fires.”

Tompkins said Lakeview Elementary was the second of three school visits by local firefighters. He also says they have a presentation and different activities for all students.

“For the Kindergarteners we have two firefighters, one will be putting on their gear to demonstrate that there is a regular person under it and there is nothing to fear,” Tompkins said. “We will also be showing them some of the equipment on the truck and some of the tools we use to put the fires out.”

Tompkins said he also did a mock 911 call to show students how to properly call authorities in an emergency.

Lakeview Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher Elissa Macario said this event is beneficial for her students as they are beginning to become more independent.

“They are starting to cook more on their own, so it’s important that they practice those safe skills and have those discussions about how to cook safely at home,” Macario said.

Two fourth-grade students describe the knowledge they’re taking home from.

“If there’s like a fire set off in a building, a person can call 911 and the firefighters will come,” Lakeview Fourth-grade Student Isaiah Gatiss said.

“You must be safe and it’s good to be aware of what could happen,” continued Lakeview Fourth-grade Student Olivia Torreano.

All firefighters at the event said preventing any type of fire starts with events like these.

