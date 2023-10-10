Mt. Shasta restaurant to close for season on Sunday

Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme(Kendall Bunch)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant is closing its doors this Sunday for the season.

Scott Holman, owner of Mt. Shasta restaurant in Michigamme, has announced a seasonal closure on Oct. 15, with plans to reopen in Spring 2024.

Holman emphasizes that this is not a permanent closure. “We would like to thank our loyal customers for choosing Mount Shasta for dining and special events,” said Holman. “We look forward to serving you all again this spring!”

Mt. Shasta log cabin restaurant is known for the movie scenes in the seven-time Oscar nominations of Anatomy of a Murder (1959) starring Jimmy Stewart, Lee Remick, Eve Arden, and Kathryn Crosby Grant.

The restaurant displays an antique piano played by Duke Ellington in the film, in addition to a collection of over 50 pictures of the stars and scenes in the movie.

According to a press release, the building itself was built in Ishpeming in 1935 and in 1939 it was moved log-by-log to Michigamme where it was opened as a restaurant.

After closing in 2015, in 2018 the restaurant was purchased and renovated by Scott Holman. “It’s got a lot of history, a lot of memories, a lot of people have made friendships here and it goes back to a little family history that I have.”

In June of 2018, renovations began by stripping back to the studs, adding a new roof new floor, re-wiring, new plumbing, installation of all new modern appliances, and redesigning the back-room layout. With the expert capable help and advice of Tom and Elizabeth Wahlstrom, 17 new staff members were trained and hired. In only three months after the acquisition, Mt. Shasta re-opened for business on September 18, 2018.

