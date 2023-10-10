Michigan Tech Volleyball earns GLIAC player of the week honors

(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Michigan Tech Huskie volleyball players earned GLIAC player of the week honors the league announced on Monday. Outside hitter Lindy Oujiri and setter Tess Hayes were given the honors.

Oujiri led the Huskies to a weekend sweep with wins over Purdue Northwest and Parkside at the SDC Gym. The senior captain was playing well and averaged 4.29 kills per set while hitting .306 and totaling three blocks. She tallied 13 kills in the sweep over the Pride Friday and 17 kills in the 3-1 victory over the Rangers Saturday.

Hayes was also on her game over the weekend notching assist after assist, while doing her part on defense. Hayes posted 31 assists and eight digs Friday in the sweep of the Pride and a season-best 54 assists with 12 digs against the Rangers on Saturday.

Tech is 7-10 overall and 5-4 in the GLIAC and hits the road for the next three and a half weeks, beginning with the Midwest Regional Crossover in Hammond, Indiana this weekend.

The Huskies are the No. 3 seed from the GLIAC and open against Hillsdale at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The day wraps up at 8 p.m. versus Maryville.

