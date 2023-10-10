Michigan Tech hockey lands in top ten for hockey polls ahead of home opener

Tech hosts Alaska on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 6:07 p.m. in the home-opening series at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 9 in this week’s USCHO.com Poll and No. 10 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live College Hockey Poll. The Huskies are 0-0-1 and host Alaska this weekend in the home opener at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Tech skated to a 2-2 tie at No. 17 Minnesota Duluth in the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game Saturday at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies twice came back from a one-goal deficit in the season-opener and got goals from Ryland Mosley and Patriks Marcinkevics. Blake Pietila made a career-high 48 saves.

