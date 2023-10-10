Marquette rabbi weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 11 Americans and at least 1,600 people total are confirmed dead, with thousands more wounded.

The death toll in Israel began when the Hamas military group, the de-facto leader of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian settlement controlled by the Israeli military, attacked concertgoers roughly three miles from the Gaza-Israel Barrier Saturday morning.

This attack began Hamas’ assault on the country of Israel.

Israel declared war against Hamas on Monday and fighting between the two sides has continued.

Amid the chaos, a rabbi at Temple Beth Shalom in Marquette weighed in on the crisis.

“It’s a very rough time,” Rabbi Leonard Zukrow said of the conflict. “They are in the midst of a war, they are in the midst of deep mourning and they are in the midst of deep trauma.”

Zukrow is the first ordained rabbi that has ever served at Temple Beth Shalom in Marquette. Zukrow said amid the war between Israel and Hamas, death is on the minds of everyone in Israel and the Jewish community.

“It’s Jewish practice to do funerals as quickly as possible, so Monday was a day of funerals all over the country.”

For Rabbi Zukrow, the Israel-Hamas conflict hit close to home.

Zukrow said he has a close, longstanding relationship with the Israeli community of Tzur Hadassah, Zukrow added that at least one person he knows from that area has died so far in the conflict.

“The funeral was Monday,” Zukrow began.

Zukrow continued, “While the funeral was going on and while the father was giving the eulogy for his deceased son, air raid sirens went off and they had to run for cover.”

Rabbi Zukrow said he was in Israel in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War, something he said reminds him of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“50 years later I am recollecting the trauma of that event which adds to the trauma going on right now,” Zukrow explained.

Rabbi Zukrow said he believes the only way for the Israel-Hamas conflict to end is for each side to stop sending people to war against each other.

“There is work to be done,” Zukrow said. “I pray that in the work that will be done when this is over bridges can be built to the Gaza community. To enable them to live in the way that they want.”

Rabbi Zukrow said the most valuable thing you can do during the conflict is reach out to anyone you know in the Jewish or Palestinian communities.

