Marquette prepares for Vault Marquette project, Chamber of Commerce building revitalization after grant announcement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette projects are now closer to reality.

On Friday, new grants were announced for the Vault Marquette project and the old chamber building on Front Street.

Construction is expected to start next summer on the old Marquette Chamber of Commerce Building at Father Marquette Park. It will be converted into a new cultural arts center.

“It will bring attention to the public art that is within it, but it is a welcome mat for people that are living in Marquette and coming to Marquette,” said Tiina Morin, Marquette City Arts and Culture Manager.

Morin said there will be local art inside the new cultural center. The city received a $584,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for this revitalization project. Morin said she hopes this will increase traffic to Father Marquette Park.

“It has been a pass-through for people walking from one place or another,” Morin said. “It has never been a destination. It has become a destination, and it brings attention to the history of that park and the public art within it.”

The second, much larger, project is the old Savings Bank renovations. Marquette Vault, LLC. received a $4.6 million Real Estate Development grant.

The money will support the first phase of the project, which is to completely renovate the building and add a hotel. Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said the vault project is still in its design stage, but she adds, that receiving state support has been a key component to the project.

“You should start seeing some movement there soon,” Kovacs said. “There is still quite a bit of the design and prep work with that going forward. That has been in the works for about two years.”

The two grants came from the state budget. Its goal is to invest in the future of Michigan’s economic growth.

“We want to help revitalize underutilized vacant and blighted spaces and places,” said Michele Wildman, Michigan Economic Development & Incentive Services Executive VP.

Kovacs said construction on both projects won’t begin until next year.

“This is a huge win for our community and for our region. We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity. It is going to be exciting here over the next year,” Kovacs said.

Her goal is to have the design work for the Marquette Chamber of Commerce building completed by the end of the year.

