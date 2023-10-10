Marquette County Land Bank Authority secures money for housing specialist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizations have joined forces to secure funding for the Marquette County Land Bank Authority (MCLBA) to hire a housing specialist.

The money came from a $50,000 grant from the Michigan Office of Rural Development.

MCLBA Director Anne Giroux said the responsibilities of the housing specialist boil down to getting sites shovel ready.

“Working with local municipalities to try to get cost estimates for infrastructure extension, things like that,” Giroux said. “Trying to identify funding sources and really just get sites ready for development for housing.”

The $50,000 grant was supplemented with contributions from the MCLBA, InvestUP, Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and the Community Foundation of Marquette County.

InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante said the organization contributed $20,000.

“In our partnership with the Land Bank in Marquette County, we’ll actually be utilizing that position to help regionally,” Fittante said. “So, the money that we have invested will come back to benefit not just Marquette County, but the entire Upper Peninsula.”

LSCP CEO Christopher Germain said its Chairman’s Circle contributed $10,000.

He explained supporting this position will give the county the capacity to go after grants which will contribute to housing.

“It was sort of a logical choice to go after this one and finally add somebody who can boots on the ground, really hone in and focus on housing, in a way that we just don’t have the staff capacity to do, even among all of us as partners,” Germain said.

Giroux said the MCLBA is still looking to fill the position. She expects to have a housing specialist in January.

