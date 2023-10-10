Marquette celebrates National Arts, Humanities Month with art advocacy events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Arts and Humanities Month. Marquette’s Art and Culture office will celebrate with art-themed events throughout the month.

On Thursday, there’s an exhibit reception for community artists at the Peter White Public Library.

Marquette City Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin said the goal of these events is to showcase the “state of the arts” to the community.

“There is so much to share in Marquette. There is obviously a lot going on when it comes to arts and culture. It doesn’t just happen within the walls of the library, there are many spaces where it happens,” Morin said.

This Saturday, there is a public art tour at Father Marquette Park at 1 p.m. ET. It is free to attend.

