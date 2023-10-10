Lake Superior Performance Rally returns this weekend

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally returns Oct. 13-14 and will feature the best of the best racers competing in classic and reimagined stages in several sites throughout the U.P.

The Lake Superior Performance Rally is the final race in an 8-round series by the American Racing Association.

Marquette-based Driver Sam Jacques and Co-Driver Trevor LaCombe have been racing together since 2021.

They give the TV6 Morning News a look into preparations the week of the event.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with a racing team ahead of their participation in the Lake Superior Performance Rally.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with a racing team ahead of their participation in the Lake Superior Performance Rally.

You can check out the full schedule for the Lake Superior Performance Rally at www.lsprorally.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.