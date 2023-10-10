Lake effect rain ramps up

A slow-moving low-pressure system parked over eastern Ontario will keep cool air and lake-effect rain showers across the U.P. through tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the driest day. Then, a system out of the central plains will bring widespread rain and windy conditions Friday into Saturday.

Today: Cloudy with lake effect rain

>Highs: Low to mid-40s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and spotty rain

>Highs: low to mid-50s

Friday: Cloudy with widespread rain and becoming windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, windy and rainy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.