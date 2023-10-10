Lake effect rain ramps up
A slow-moving low-pressure system parked over eastern Ontario will keep cool air and lake-effect rain showers across the U.P. through tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the driest day. Then, a system out of the central plains will bring widespread rain and windy conditions Friday into Saturday.
Today: Cloudy with lake effect rain
>Highs: Low to mid-40s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and spotty rain
>Highs: low to mid-50s
Friday: Cloudy with widespread rain and becoming windy
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Cloudy, windy and rainy
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
