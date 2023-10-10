Lake effect rain ramps up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving low-pressure system parked over eastern Ontario will keep cool air and lake-effect rain showers across the U.P. through tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the driest day. Then, a system out of the central plains will bring widespread rain and windy conditions Friday into Saturday.

Today: Cloudy with lake effect rain

>Highs: Low to mid-40s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and spotty rain

>Highs: low to mid-50s

Friday: Cloudy with widespread rain and becoming windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, windy and rainy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Conley was arrested Friday after Dickinson County Sheriff's Deputies uncovered items...
UPDATE: Woman arrested for Dickinson County grave site theft arraigned in court
Kyle Anthony Holmberg was arrested on Sept. 24 after an MSP tip line received a report of...
‘Numerous guns’ found in home of Iron Mountain man charged for threatening schools
SEMCO asks gas customers to ‘be cautious’ amid scam reports
The vehicle appeared to have gone over the island of the roundabout and was heavily damaged.
Car crashes into roundabout island at US-41 and Co. Road HQ
The intersection on US-41 and Lakeshore Drive lost power and first responder were directing...
UPDATE: Power fully restored to Ishpeming after large outage

Latest News

rain
Lake effect rain ramps up today as the wet pattern continues
Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before...
Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek
Eastern Canada system maintains cool stretch, cloudiness and shower chances in the U.P. before...
Blustery fall, showers continue with sunnier breaks midweek
wet
A windy & wet start to the week