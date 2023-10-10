HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders will soon see high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on highways throughout the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday allowing the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to designate highway lanes using federal funds as HOV lanes to encourage carpooling and ease highway traffic.

An HOV lane is a lane on a highway reserved for buses or vehicles with several occupants, typically marked with large diamond shapes on the pavement.

“These bills represent a major step forward for mobility in Michigan and efforts to decrease emissions by encouraging people to share rides,” said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich.

House Bill 4352, sponsored by state Representative Nate Shannon, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to exempt motorcycles and other vehicles as determined by MDOT from HOV lane restrictions.

“My bill will transform mobility in Michigan by establishing high-occupancy vehicle lanes, and I am honored to see it become law,” said state Representative Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights), chair of the House Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee. “With these bills, our state not only furthers its efforts toward more efficient mobility and lower carbon emissions, but it also fully leverages federal infrastructure funding for Michigan. I am proud of Michigan’s infrastructure progress as we adapt to a greener future while continuing to repair and rebuild roads and bridges at historic rates.”

House Bill 4353, sponsored by state Representative Sharon MacDonell, allows MDOT to designate HOV lanes on newly constructed highway lanes built using federal funding.

“These bills provide the authorization for designating the HOV lanes that have already been built for that purpose in Troy,” said state Representative Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy). “I’m proud that the HOV lanes will be an effective tool for reducing traffic and pollution on I-75, where it runs through the heart of my district.”

