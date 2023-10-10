Gov. Whitmer announces ‘You Can in Michigan’ national marketing campaign

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) unveiled a new campaign to fill jobs on Tuesday.

In a press conference this morning, Governor Whitmer unveiled ‘You Can in Michigan’, a talent attraction marketing campaign that is launching nationally to create jobs, increase Michigan’s population and move the state’s economy forward.

The $20 million campaign will utilize commercials, radio, print and social channels to showcase life and careers in Michigan.

This will also utilize themichiganlife.org, a website designed for job seekers. In a press release, the MEDC said this is a “new website for job seekers to explore the state, calculate their cost of living and define and reach their career goals with the support of the Michigan Career Portal, a one-of-a-kind, AI-driven platform powered by FutureFit AI to help with career placement.”

MEDC Marketing and Communications senior vice president, Michelle Grinnell, said this will complement the Pure Michigan and Pure Opportunity campaigns.

“Through this campaign we really want people to know that they can have a rewarding career and a fulfilling life, and they can have it here in Michigan. Proximate to 3,000 miles of freshwater coastline, but also an ecosystem that really opens doors and creates opportunities for all,” said Grinnell.

Grinnell said this campaign will serve to welcome everyone to Michigan on a national scale.

