Fresh Coast Beauty launches new products, gearing up for the holiday season

Check it out on Upper Michigan Today Tuesday, October 10.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based hair and makeup artist is gearing up for the holiday season with new products and shades.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share what’s next for her beauty brand and how to book her services.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson returns to the set after a two-week hiatus.

Elizabeth Peterson returns to Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Fresh Coast Beauty.

Mariin-Glomp is releasing three new shades of her liquid lipstick: Hiawatha, Sandy Shores, and Black Rocks.

She says she formulated these shades based on feedback from her brides.

Coming soon to her product line: eyeshadow pallets.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shows off new lipstick shades in her makeup line.

Mariin-Glomp is finishing up her wedding season and will open her books for 2024 brides on November 1.

She’s also offering a beauty package for students attending Marquette Senior High School’s winter dance on December 9. She says the package includes formal hair and makeup for $125 dollars. Expect the appointment to last an hour and a half.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty talks about new products, holiday hair and makeup, and 2024 brides on Upper Michigan Today.

You can shop Fresh Coast Beauty makeup products and book services at www.freshcoastbeauty.com.

How to book your service with Fresh Coast Beauty.

Mariin-Glomp is an avid supporter of teachers and is currently hosting a beauty bundle giveaway on her Facebook page @Freshcoastbeauty.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

How to book your service with Fresh Coast Beauty.
Upper Michigan Today - Fresh Coast Beauty
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty talks about new products, holiday hair and makeup, and 2024 brides on Upper Michigan Today.
Upper Michigan Today - Fresh Coast Beauty
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shows off new lipstick shades in her makeup line.
Upper Michigan Today - Fresh Coast Beauty
Elizabeth Peterson returns to Upper Michigan Today.
Upper Michigan Today - Tuesday, October 10