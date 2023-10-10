Fresh Coast Beauty launches new products, gearing up for the holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based hair and makeup artist is gearing up for the holiday season with new products and shades.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share what’s next for her beauty brand and how to book her services.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson returns to the set after a two-week hiatus.

Now, back to Fresh Coast Beauty.

Mariin-Glomp is releasing three new shades of her liquid lipstick: Hiawatha, Sandy Shores, and Black Rocks.

She says she formulated these shades based on feedback from her brides.

Coming soon to her product line: eyeshadow pallets.

Mariin-Glomp is finishing up her wedding season and will open her books for 2024 brides on November 1.

She’s also offering a beauty package for students attending Marquette Senior High School’s winter dance on December 9. She says the package includes formal hair and makeup for $125 dollars. Expect the appointment to last an hour and a half.

You can shop Fresh Coast Beauty makeup products and book services at www.freshcoastbeauty.com.

Mariin-Glomp is an avid supporter of teachers and is currently hosting a beauty bundle giveaway on her Facebook page @Freshcoastbeauty.

