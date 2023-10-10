Dickinson County Woman arrested for cemetery theft

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers, solar lights and even memorial plaques were stolen from graves at the Quinnesec Cemetery over the last month.

Residents noticed the missing items and began complaining to Breitung Township, originally thinking it was the cemetery groundskeepers.

Cemetery Sexton Chris Wilcox says he knew it couldn’t have been them.

“The only time we throw anything out is if it’s blowing in the wind across the cemetery and we can’t find where it goes,” said Wilcox. “And then we pick up on Oct. 16. It’s our magic date that we tell everybody before then.”

Dickinson County Undersheriff Aaron Rochon says the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip last Friday about the location of the missing items.

“Deputies with our detectives followed up on that information and it led them to a residence down in Norway,” said Rochon. “They were cooperative and showed us where all the stuff was.”

Rochon says 34-year-old Kayla Jean Conley was found to have stolen almost 100 different grave decorations from the cemetery. She was arraigned in Dickinson County District Court this afternoon.

Rochon says the items taken are worth more than their sticker price.

“You look at the items that were taken and sometimes it may not amount to much in value, monetarily, but what it meant to those people that put it there means a whole lot more,” said Rochon.

Anyone with items stolen can retrieve them with photo identification at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m.

